Crowny (CRWNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $126,944.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00103136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00139621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.39 or 0.99849083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.14 or 0.00898857 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

