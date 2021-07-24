Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

