Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

