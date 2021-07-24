14,265 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

PFG opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.