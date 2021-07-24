Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 937 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 43.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.