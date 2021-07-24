Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 494 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NYSE ENV opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

