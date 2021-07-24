Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,175 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 174.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Okta were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

