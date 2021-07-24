Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited Declares — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $435.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
