Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $152.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

