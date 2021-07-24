Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

CBNK opened at $21.25 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 over the last 90 days. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.