Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $341.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Cowen raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.28.

Shares of BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

