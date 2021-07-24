Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,225 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

