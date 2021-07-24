iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) by 256.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,643 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BATS LQDI opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.