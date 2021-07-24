Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 125,665 Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $181,000.

OTCMKTS:GHACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

