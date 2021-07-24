14,057 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after buying an additional 713,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

