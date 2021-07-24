California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 846 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.