California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,583 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

