Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,266,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,691,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.