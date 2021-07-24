Contrasting Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luokung Technology and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $245.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 49.42% -45.21% 35.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luokung Technology and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.26 million 23.93 -$39.87 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.27 billion 19.81 $814.89 million $7.07 31.48

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Summary

VeriSign beats Luokung Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

