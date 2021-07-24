Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 336,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY opened at $2.48 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

