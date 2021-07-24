Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $28,609,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $22,205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BOX by 398.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 786,655 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

