Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 646 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO opened at $192.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

