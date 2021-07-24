Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,087 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

