BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $6,427.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00291117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00150248 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.