First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on First National Financial (TSE:FN) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.17.

TSE FN opened at C$49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.32. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.37 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares in the company, valued at C$383,952,121.62.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

