Scotiabank Trims Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Target Price to C$51.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $29.27 on Friday. Winpak has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

