Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 85.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.56. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

