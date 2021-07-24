Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

