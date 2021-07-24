Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 426 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $271.40 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.