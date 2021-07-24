Comparing Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Jaws Spitfire Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.13%. Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.33%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Amtech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Amtech Systems $65.46 million 2.07 -$15.72 million ($0.13) -73.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amtech Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems -2.39% -1.97% -1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats Amtech Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, diffusion furnaces, and customer high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics, automotive and other industries; and wafer polishing equipment and related services. Its products include horizontal diffusion furnaces; and belt furnaces. The SiC/LED segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.