Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

