First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,704,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

