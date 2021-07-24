Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after buying an additional 103,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after buying an additional 155,620 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $121.40.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

