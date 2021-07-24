Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £539.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.81. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

