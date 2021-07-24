JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 2,730

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an add rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,008 ($39.30) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,929.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 71.79. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,092 ($40.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

