Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

