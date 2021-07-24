Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Galapagos reported earnings of ($1.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $59.91 on Friday. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $197.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 79.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

