Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00.

PLMR stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.