Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $104,958.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

