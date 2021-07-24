Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Provention Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $387.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

