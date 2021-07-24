Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 117,480 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 117,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

