Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 117,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,674,000.

FOREU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

