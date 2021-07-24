24,645 Shares in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $23.54 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

