Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,603,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.18 and a 52-week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

