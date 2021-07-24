Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $309,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $742,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

