Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,905 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.