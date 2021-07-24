Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 17,362 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $187.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.90. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

