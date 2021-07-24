Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,248,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 240,872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EQT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $20.22 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

