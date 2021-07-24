Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

