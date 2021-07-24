2,300 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $638.28 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $653.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

